Suspect flees scene after bar shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, but later returns to surrender

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bar fight led to a shooting early Monday morning on the streets of Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the suspect initially fled the scene but then returned to surrender to authorities.

The suspect is accused of shooting a man in the back just after 1 a.m. outside Tio Pepe Seafood and Steakhouse.

The Action Cam was there as the suspect was led away in a police vehicle at Castor Avenue and Fanshawe Street.

Officers found a handgun in the suspect's SUV, which was parked a block away.

The victim was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

