Barbara Rush, star of 'It Came from Outer Space' and 'Peyton Place,' dies at 97

LOS ANGELES -- Barbara Rush, the iconic Hollywood actress known for her roles on "It Came from Outer Space" and "Peyton Place," has died. She was 97.

Rush had a nearly 60-year career and her longevity in entertainment made her a superstar. Her daughter confirmed Rush's death on Sunday.

Details on the cause of death were not immediately known.

Rush rose to fame with 1951's "It Came from Outer Space," for which she won a Golden Globe for most promising female newcomer.

Her other film credits include "Magnificent Obsession" (1954), "The Young Philadelphians" (1959) and "Come Blow Your Horn" (1963). She starred alongside actors such as Paul Newman, Dean Martin, Rock Hudson and Frank Sinatra.

Later in her career she starred in 60s soap opera "Peyton Place" and had a recurring role on "7th Heaven."