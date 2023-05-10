World of Barbie experience draws fans from across generations

Barbie fans can relive their childhood and celebrate the iconic doll in the immersive World of Barbie experience in Santa Monica.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- The World of Barbie experience in Santa Monica, California, gives fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of their iconic childhood playmate. The experience features life-sized replicas of Barbie's dreamhouse and camper van, as well as Barbie dolls and accessories from over six decades of fun.

"I feel like this is a dream come true," said Angie Calderon of Lake Balboa, "I loved growing up, playing with Barbies my whole life. So this is exciting to just come and experience it."

"This isn't limited to just one age group," said Hope O'Briant, a spokesperson for Kilburn Live, the World of Barbie producers. "It's so cool to see this brought to life."