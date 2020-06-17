LOWER SALFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A charred frame is all that is standing from the site of a Montgomery County barn after a fire Tuesday night.
Chopper 6 was over the smoky scene on the 400 block of Upper Mainland Road in Lower Salford Township.
It took firefighters about a half-hour to bring the two-alarm blaze under control.
There were no reports of injuries.
Fire officials said they do not think there were any animals in the barn at the time of the blaze.
Two-alarm fire rips through barn in Lower Salford, Montgomery County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More