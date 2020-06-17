Two-alarm fire rips through barn in Lower Salford, Montgomery County

LOWER SALFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A charred frame is all that is standing from the site of a Montgomery County barn after a fire Tuesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the smoky scene on the 400 block of Upper Mainland Road in Lower Salford Township.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to bring the two-alarm blaze under control.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fire officials said they do not think there were any animals in the barn at the time of the blaze.
