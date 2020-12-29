Business

Barstool Sports founder helps local arts studio with financial assistances to stay afloat amid pandemic

By
BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Susie Anhorn, the owner of Phoenix Arts Dance Studio, was shocked that she was chosen to receive help from Barstool Sports, the wildly popular sports and pop culture website.

So far, the founder, David Portnoy, has raised over $9 million to help small businesses nationwide during the pandemic.

Anhorn submitted a video hoping she might be selected to keep her small Blue Bell dance studio afloat.

"We could really use your help. Our staff, this is all they do. They absolutely love it. This is my life I've built for the last 11 years," said Anhorn in her video submission.

Before the pandemic, about 180 families sent their kids to Phoenix Arts for dance lessons. They've lost about 50 of them over the past 10 months.

The good news came from David Portnoy in a video call a few days ago.

"We want to give you the good news. We're going to help you out. You're in the fund," said Portnoy.

Barstool Sports has committed $4,000 a month to help Susie Anhorn cover the dance studio mortgage and payroll for the four instructors until the pandemic ends.

"For right now, it's a little overwhelming," said Anhorn. "I am anxious to see what is going to come of it. It is an incredible lifeline."

Flyers Center Kevin Hayes gave $50,000 to the Barstool Sports fund and told Portnoy to find some Philadelphia area businesses to help.

Anhorn's dance studio is among the first to get money from that donation.

So far, 38 businesses nationwide have received help, and the fund keeps growing by the second.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmontgomery countybusinesssmall businessfeel goodsmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
Mnuchin: Stimulus direct deposits could start going out tonight
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
Philly Homicides: Woman in argument, man visiting family latest victims in record year
Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate
Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
Show More
Cars were speeding before deadly crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: Police
Abrupt closure of salon on Christmas sparks backlash online
Restaurant owner shares concerns if Philly COVID restrictions aren't lifted Jan. 15
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Fired boss says COVID-19 bet at Tyson plant was 'morale boost'
More TOP STORIES News