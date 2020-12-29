Barstool Sports founder helps local arts studio with financial assistances to stay afloat amid pandemic

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Susie Anhorn, the owner of Phoenix Arts Dance Studio, was shocked that she was chosen to receive help from Barstool Sports, the wildly popular sports and pop culture website.So far, the founder, David Portnoy, has raised over $9 million to help small businesses nationwide during the pandemic.Anhorn submitted a video hoping she might be selected to keep her small Blue Bell dance studio afloat."We could really use your help. Our staff, this is all they do. They absolutely love it. This is my life I've built for the last 11 years," said Anhorn in her video submission.Before the pandemic, about 180 families sent their kids to Phoenix Arts for dance lessons. They've lost about 50 of them over the past 10 months.The good news came from David Portnoy in a video call a few days ago."We want to give you the good news. We're going to help you out. You're in the fund," said Portnoy.Barstool Sports has committed $4,000 a month to help Susie Anhorn cover the dance studio mortgage and payroll for the four instructors until the pandemic ends."For right now, it's a little overwhelming," said Anhorn. "I am anxious to see what is going to come of it. It is an incredible lifeline."Flyers Center Kevin Hayes gave $50,000 to the Barstool Sports fund and told Portnoy to find some Philadelphia area businesses to help.Anhorn's dance studio is among the first to get money from that donation.So far, 38 businesses nationwide have received help, and the fund keeps growing by the second.