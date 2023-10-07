Tony Vlahovic is the co-founder of BaseAble, an inclusive team providing people with disabilities an opportunity to enjoy baseball and compete.

Pa. baseball team creates an inclusive space for all to play

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This coach is helping to bring baseball to those who may have never had the chance to play.

BaseAble provides an inclusive space for the sport with coach Tony Vlahovic.

"Saw a real need to help athletes with disabilities in terms of giving them an opportunity to play the game of baseball," said Vlahovic.

The range of disabilities could affect players mentally or physically, leading Vlahovic to become familiar with each of the players to help them succeed.

"As a coach I really have to get to know them and learn about them, what their disability is, the level of it," said Vlahovic.

BaseAble brings a sense of belonging to the players, along with the comradery of being on a team.

"They love being on a team, it's a family. You can see the bond that they have...and how much they care about each other," said Vlahovic.

Vlahovic hopes to expand to other states in the country and continue the program for as long as he can.

For more information on BaseAble, check out their website.