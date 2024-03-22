Adults with disabilities cook up recipe for success with 'Ram Chefs' program

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 'Ram Chefs' program at West Chester University proves that adults with disabilities have all the right ingredients to find work in the culinary field.

The program invites any adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, who are chefs, to pair up with West Chester University students, who are coaches. The chefs do not have to be students, but there is a waitlist to get involved.

Participation is able to come at no cost thanks to grants and donations provided by the community.

Anyone interested in making a contribution can visit their website.

Watch the video above to see the Ram Chefs program in action.

