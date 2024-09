Pa. paraplegic aims to help others get back in the driver's seat

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Alle Aldrich, a Philadelphia mom who became a paraplegic, is on a mission to help people with disabilities or debilitating illnesses get back in the driver's seat.

She created the Mobility Freedom Foundation earlier this year and is ready to raise funds to help others get their driver's license and adaptive vehicles.

