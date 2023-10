Meteorologist Adam Joseph made a stop at "Bates Motel - and Haunted Hayride" in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania to get a look at the creepy thrills they have to offer.

GLEN MILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For this week's Fall Adventures, we are getting a look at a spooky attraction ahead of Halloween.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph made a stop at "Bates Motel - and Haunted Hayride" in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania to get a look at the creepy thrills they have to offer.

Check out more Fall Adventures below: