Police in Chester County working to locate bathrooms where people were recorded

The investigation began after a father noticed someone trying to take pictures of his son inside a bathroom by a mall food court.

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Whiteland Township are trying to locate the bathrooms where someone recorded people without their knowledge.

"There's more than one bathroom," said Detective Scott Pezick, of the West Whiteland Township police department. "It's hard to determine - is this right around the corner? Is this somewhere else?"

Detective Pezick said there were several victims recorded in the bathrooms, but they haven't been able to identify them.

This is part of a criminal investigation that started in July at the Exton Square Mall in Chester County.

A father noticed someone trying to take pictures of his son inside the bathroom by the food court. He called police and the man's phone was confiscated and sent for a forensic exam.

The results came back with dozens of pictures and videos of people in the bathroom.

"It's very unfortunate. My goodness it's awful to hear about and you know it makes you think," said David Giardeneer, who was shopping near the mall in Chester County.

"It's a busy time of year and you want people to feel comfortable in that space," said Dwayne Hallager, who often visits the mall.

Police have a suspect, but won't identify him until charges are filed. That could happen soon now that they recovered evidence from the seized phone.