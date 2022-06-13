Local nonprofit hopes to "Be a Gem" for North Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The intersection of Westmoreland Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia was once a corner for crime.But a push to change the landscape of the Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood will bring affordable housing and even two health clinics to an underserved community."It's a game-changer, right?" said Chris Gale, Chief Program Officer of North 10 Philadelphia. "This kind of development changes opportunities, it gives more opportunities to those folks who live in the neighborhood."The notorious Liberty Motel brought shootings and code violations, but now the nuisance property is a memory for residents.It will soon be home to the "Be A Gem Crossing."Nonprofit North 10 Philadelphia broke ground on the project with a drumline performance and block party festivities on Wednesday.Forty-one affordable housing units and a ground-floor health clinic are coming.It's the first visible piece of a bigger effort to revitalize this neighborhood."It will mean people can walk down the street without feeling they're going to be accosted, they're going to be able to come get health services, and it's good riddance to all the crime that was here," said Chase Lenfest, Chairman of North 10 Philadelphia.6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica was also on hand to mark the special occasion.Construction starts in six months and will take a year and a half to complete.The nonprofit also committed to transforming the schoolyard across the street from the former motel.That means two corners will see major development over the next two years.