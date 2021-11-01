'I'm speechless:' Kutztown greeter gets big surprise from thankful students

KUTZTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," Kutztown University students give back to a neighbor who brightens their day.
Every morning, Kraig Piper stands along College Boulevard greeting students and staff, waving to them as they enter campus.
"That's all I do here," Piper told WFMZ-TV. "Try to uplift people and say, 'Have a great day.'"
Students have been known to buy Piper a coffee or even a warm coat. But film production major Ryan Craig had another idea.
"I said, 'Man, this is something that I want to share,'" Craig said.
So the film major recorded Piper's morning routine and posted the video to TikTok.
In the video, Craig asks Piper why does he wave every day.
"I just feel like making people smile and maybe turn their day around," Piper said. "There's a lot of people that are hurting, and you won't know they are hurting, but if you can just say something encouraging, it may change their day around.
"If everybody could just say to one person - 'Have a great day today!' - what a world this would be."
The video has received over 48,000 views and close to 8,000 likes.
It led to a GoFundMe page which raised money for Piper to show him how much he is appreciated by the community.
The fundraiser collected $1,000 and Craig presented the money to Piper, as well as notes students had written him.
Craig posted the surprise exchange in another TikTok video.
"No way. You're kidding me," Piper said in the video as he wiped away tears. "I'm speechless; I really am speechless. Wait'll I show my wife!
"Everybody who sees this video, I don't deserve this, but thank you. This money will be used for good causes."
The college student was moved by it all: the outpouring of support for the man that waves and Piper's reaction to the community's generosity.
"It was unreal," Craig said. "It was hard for me not to cry, too."
As for Piper, he's as humble as they come.
He says it is important for him to make a positive difference for at least one person each and every day.
"That's what I like to do," Piper said.
