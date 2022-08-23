2 local students start non-profit to provide school supplies to refugees in Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," two young men are using their entrepreneurial spirit for good.

Daniel Adibi and Advaith Kollipara founded Refugee School Supplies when they were in middle school.

The non-profit delivers much-needed school supplies to Philadelphia-area refugee children.

Just $28 can cover the cost of a bookbag filled with supplies to last the student for an entire year.

The now-high schoolers met at the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, also known as YEA!

Daniel spoke about what the project means to them.

"The refugee crisis has been longstanding, but with the recent events in Afghanistan and Ukraine, it's more critical than ever. We've both volunteered in the past with other organizations to do refugee work as it is a population we care deeply about - especially since we are both children of immigrants," Daniel said.

Since launching the non-profit, Daniel and Advaith have partnered with several local organizations in the Delaware Valley, including the United Afghan Association and Nationalities Service Center.

They have raised enough money so far for 50 refugee students and will be able to give them the supplies just in time for the school year to start.

You can visit their website at Refugeeschoolsupplies.org/.

The site reads:

"We are a local non-profit with the goal of providing refugees in the Greater Philadelphia area with the school supplies they need for success. Many refugees come to America with very few possessions and cannot afford to purchase the supplies their children need. Education is an immensely important aspect and every refugee deserves to have access to good education. Especially with the recent crises and influx of refugees, this has become more important than ever. This non-profit was started to connect donors who want to help refugees to provide an education for their children."