'UFC-style' brawl between 2 bears breaks out in Florida homeowner's backyard

MARY ESTHER, Fla. -- A full-on bear brawl broke out in a Florida homeowner's backyard - and it was all caught on video!

The wild fight between Black bears happened in early July, leaving broken flowerpots and trampled plants.

The video shows a mother bear and her three cubs sniffing around the yard when another bear came charging in over a fence. Soon after, punches went flying. The homeowner described it as a UFC cage match without the cage.

The sound of an air horn can be heard as the homeowner tried to scare away the bears off his property. He said the entire incident lasted about five minutes, and the mother bear was eventually able to get her cubs and leave.

"I spent 20 years in the Army and saw some pretty crazy things, but I never saw anything like that," the homeowner told Storyful. "Everyone I showed that video to have all said the same thing: 'Wow, never seen that before.'"