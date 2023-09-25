Worker attacked during restaurant robbery in Evesham; may be 2nd bear spray incident

EVESHAM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A worker was attacked during a restaurant robbery in Burlington County, New Jersey, and this may be another incident of bear spray being used to commit a crime.

It happened at the Mikado Japanese Sushi & Steak House on Route 70 in Evesham around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a male suspect wearing a gas mask entered the business after closing time and sprayed the victim.

While police say it was at least peppery spray that was used, it may have been bear spray which is much more potent.

After spraying the victim, police say the attacker bound the victim's hands and feet and duct taped her mouth.

The suspect grabbed cash from the register and fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the victim remained tied up until she was found by a co-worker.

She was treated at a hospital and released.

This happened just a few days after a person was attacked with bear spray in nearby Medford.

In that case, a male suspect wearing black clothing and a black mask attacked the victim with bear spray and stole his wallet and cell phone.

Police are searching for a dark-colored 2010 to 2014 Ford Taurus that was seen in the area around the same time as the Medford robbery.