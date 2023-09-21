Man attacked with bear spray, robbed in Medford Township, NJ

Officers found the victim having trouble breathing near the Village of Taunton Forge on Tuckerton Road.

MEDFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Medford Township, New Jersey are searching for the suspect who attacked a man with bear spray and stole his belongings on Tuesday night.

Officers found the victim having trouble breathing around 10:21 p.m. at the Village of Taunton Forge on the 200 block of Tuckerton Road.

According to investigators, a male suspect wearing all black clothing and a mask attacked the victim with bear spray to disable him and then stole his wallet and cell phone.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for the chemical irritant exposure as well as abrasions to his head, elbows and knees.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Medford Township Police Department Criminal Investigative Bureau at (609) 654-7375.