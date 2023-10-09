South Jersey woman's sorority sister inspired her to screen for breast cancer

Beating the Odds: South Jersey woman Lavinia Taylor says sorority sister inspired her to screen for breast cancer

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk marks its 25th anniversary on Sunday, October 15, where hundreds of survivors and loved ones of those lost to breast cancer will take part.

And there's one survivor who credits her sorority sister for helping her in "Beating the Odds of Breast Cancer."

"The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated will be spread out here in the stairs covered in pink and green and pearls," said Lavinia Taylor of Lawnside, New Jersey.

Lavinia can hardly wait to see her sorority sisters at Cooper River Park again.

Breast cancer awareness is a long-time mission for both the sorority and Lavinia.

"I was active on spreading awareness, but not participating in it myself," she said.

She didn't get her first mammogram until a sorority sister was diagnosed. Lavinia soon learned she had it, too, facing surgery and radiation during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"My husband dropped me off at the door," she said. "It was all by myself and alone. It was tough."

Fortunately, Lavinia's cancer was caught early, and she's now a survivor.

"Clear, cancer free," she said.

Now, Lavinia is even more passionate about fighting breast cancer, never missing a chance to raise awareness, like at her job.

"They came together and did a survivor's walk within our building, one of our school buildings. And it just brought me to tears," she said.

Alpha Kappa Alpha even invited her to tell her story in video.

"I am so glad my doctor signed me up for counseling. It was a safe space where I could go and share how I felt," she said in the video.

She now tells everyone: Don't wait to get checked. And she credits her accountability partner - her best friend and sorority sister - for finally getting that mammogram.

"She just stayed on me. She didn't let me go to the, to the follow-up appointments alone. You know, she just kept being there," says Lavinia.

Anyone can join Lavinia, her sorority sisters, and all the other survivors and supporters at Jack Curtis Stadium in Cooper River Park in Pennsauken.

The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 15th.

For more information on the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk or to register for the event, CLICK HERE..