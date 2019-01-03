Beautician charged with killing Philadelphia woman during botched buttocks injection

EMBED </>More Videos

A New York City woman has been charged with killing a Philadelphia woman as reported on Action News at 11 on January 2, 2019.

NEW YORK CITY --
An unlicensed New York City beautician has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a buttocks-enhancement procedure that left a 48-year-old Philadelphia woman dead.

Whalesca Castillo was arrested on Wednesday for the June death of Lesbia Ayala, who collapsed after receiving silicone injections in her buttocks and thighs. Police were called to a home in the Bronx June 17 and found Ayala in cardiac arrest.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

The 44-year-old Castillo also faces charges of unauthorized practice of a profession. Information on her lawyer wasn't immediately available.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscosmetic surgeryarrest
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Vandal slashes 132 tires in Tredyffrin Township
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Letter carrier reports she was sexually assaulted in West Oak Lane
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cool Today
Man accused of shooting at police during chase charged
Show More
Mummers club says criticism of skit based on misunderstanding
Car windows smashed in Chester County
Eagles fans plan trips to Chicago
Reward offered for tips in slaying of Texas girl in car
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
More News