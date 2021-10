EMBED >More News Videos Action News' Beccah Hendrickson gets engaged to longtime boyfriend. Alicia Vitarelli has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on December 8, 2019.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We want to share a big congratulations to a member of the 6abc family.Action News Community Journalist Beccah Hendrickson got married this weekend to her longtime boyfriend, Justin DiLalla.The couple got engaged in front of City Hall in December of 2019, close to where they went on their first date.And this past Saturday, they exchanged vows at Meredith Manor in Pottstown, Montgomery County.Congratulations, Beccah and Justin!