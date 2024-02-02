Officials to give update Friday after son accused murdering, beheading father

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are expecting to learn more details about the murder and beheading of a Bucks County man.

Officials will hold a news conference around 11:30 a.m. about the case involving 32-year-old Justin Mohn, who is accused of killing his father, 68-year-old Michael Mohn.

"The call to emergency dispatchers came from the victim's wife. When officers arrived, they located the male deceased in the bathroom," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. "The victim's adult son was not present when police arrived and left the area in his father's vehicle."

Sources tell Action News that federal authorities already investigated Mohn as recently as six months ago, after he allegedly made a threat against a U.S. District Court Judge. The case was closed that same month.

His father was found dismembered inside his Upper Orchard Drive home in Bucks County on Tuesday.

Mohn then went on social media afterward, posting a gruesome video on YouTube while going on an anti-government rant.

In it, the man identifies himself as Mohn and apparently reads from a written statement and at one point holds up what appears to be a bloodied head inside a clear plastic bag.

During the online diatribe, Mohn railed against the Biden administration and the border crisis while declaring himself the new acting U.S. president under martial law and decrying his father as a traitor. The victim worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District.

"The video was removed for violating our graphic violence policy and Justin Mohn's channel was terminated in line with our violent extremism policies. Our teams are closely tracking to remove any re-uploads of the video," it said. However, it was viewed more than 5,000 times before it was taken down.

Neighbors say they noticed changes in Mohn's behavior several months ago. While they say it was nothing violent, it was enough to make them uncomfortable. One said he was "strange," while another described him as "unhinged."

Mohn was taken into custody at the Fort Indiantown Gap base - home of the Pennsylvania National Guard headquarters - shortly after 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

It's unclear what connection, if any, Mohn has to the base. He was not in the National Guard, according to officials.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, according to police.

