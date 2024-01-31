Man charged with murder, abuse of corpse after father found dead in Middletown Twp., home: police

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Middletown Township, Bucks County after a man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday night.

The man's son, identified as 32-year-old Justin Mohn, has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, according to police,

Officers responded to the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive around 7 p.m. after reports of a decapitated body. When they arrived, officers found the victim in his 60s dead in an upstairs bathroom, however, authorities have not confirmed the manner of death.

According to Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla, Mohn fled in his father's vehicle.

Middletown Township police found a man dead inside an upstairs bathroom of a home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive.

Police also confirmed there was a disturbing social media video possibly connected to the investigation.

Action News has seen parts of the video, where the man identifies himself as Justin Mohn and says he has killed his father. He also makes threats to all federal officials.

Mohr was taken into custody in Fort Indiantown Gap, about 100 miles from the crime scene.

Bartorilla said the son lived inside the home on Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown.

The father has not been identified.

Mohn was arraigned early Wednesday morning and is being held without bond.

A motive for the killing is still under investigation.

Mohn has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feburary 8 at 9 a.m.