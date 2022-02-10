Oscars

'I am astounded:' 'Belfast' star Ciarán Hinds on his Oscar nomination, working with Dame Judi Dench

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Belfast' actor Ciaran Hinds on his Oscar nomination

HOLLYWOOD -- Veteran Irish actor Ciarán Hinds received the entertainment world's biggest honor... an Oscar nomination for his work in "Belfast."

Following his nomination, Hinds said "Having worked in this industry for nearly 50 years, I thought there wasn't much that could surprise me... but I can honestly say, I am astounded."

"Belfast," now nominated for seven Oscars, is writer-director Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama about a young boy growing up in 1960s Northern Ireland.

Hinds plays "Pop," the grandfather to Branagh's younger self in the film. The actor shared many of his scenes with an acting newcomer, 10-year-old Jude Hill, as well as acting legend and fellow Oscar nominee Dame Judi Dench.

"She's a phenomenal actress, the truth of her work, her instinct, and her ability to connect with people she's talking to," said Hinds. "There beside her is this extraordinary, brilliant young 10-year old scamp, who is a joy. And there's me in the middle trying to keep my end up! I have to say, I wouldn't have wanted to be in any other place."

"Belfast" is available on digital now and on DVD March 1.

We'll see Hinds on Oscar's red carpet March 27.

MORE | How to watch, stream this year's best picture Oscar nominees

SEE ALSO: 2022 Oscar nominations announced; 'Power of the Dog' tops with 12 nods, 'Dune' scores 10
EMBED More News Videos

2022 Oscars (1 of 20)

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovieotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
How to watch, stream this year's best picture Oscar nominees
Philadelphia is represented in the Oscars | See who's nominated
Jane Campion lands historic 2nd best director Oscar nomination
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
TOP STORIES
Trade deal sends Ben Simmons to Nets, James Harden to 76ers
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
CDC report reveals life expectancy for each state
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Show More
Kingsessing residents begin to clean up after water main break
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Philly looks to fill 400 lifeguard positions at city pools
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Missing Philly woman found dead on Del. college campus
More TOP STORIES News