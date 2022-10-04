9-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver near Camden County elementary school

The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the girl just before the start of school.

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Bellmawr, Camden County are searching for a pickup truck driver who struck a young girl near an elementary school.

It happened Monday morning in the area of Ethel M. Burke Elementary School, located at 112 S. Black Horse Pike.

Authorities say the driver immediately fled the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. She was treated and released.

Police released images of the vehicle on Tuesday, which they say has a broken rear window and damaged front bumper.

Anyone with information should contact Bellmawr police at 856-931-2120.