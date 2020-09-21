Beloved pastor killed in head-on crash in Prices Corner, Delaware

PRICES CORNER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware pastor was among two people killed in a crash last week in New Castle County.
It was Friday night when Pastor Lottie Lee-Davis lost her life. Her life-long friend, Vernita Dorsey, says she still can't believe it.
"When we got the news it was really sort of unbelievable that this was happening because you don't ever think you're going to lose someone that close to you and she was only 62 years old," said Vernita.
It happened along Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner, Delaware when a vehicle crossed the median and rammed head-on into the Jeep driven by Lee-Davis.
The driver of the other car and Lottie were taken to Christiana Hospital where both were pronounced dead a short time later.
Lee-Davis is now being remembered as the beloved leader of the Be Ready Jesus is Coming Church.
Vernita says her dear friend didn't just talk the talk, she walked the walk.
"She has two transitional housings for folks coming out of incarceration or people who have become homeless for whatever reason. A woman's center and a men's center," said Vernita.
Lee-Davis's other life-long long friend, State Representative Franklin Cooke, couldn't agree more.
"Everyone loved Lottie Lee. You know, we had a whole group of ladies that grew up right here in Dunleith and Morehouse Drive, throughout Dunlieth, and Lottie was the pillar of this neighborhood," said Cooke.
Those who knew and loved Lee-Davis say they will celebrate her life and legacy, even though she was a long way from completing everything she planned to give back to her community.
"Until you talk with her, you would not have realized what a force she could be. When she put her mind to do something and to make it happen, she made it happen," added Vernita.
The driver of the other car has been identified as 52-year-old Arthur Bell, Jr. There is no immediate word on what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
