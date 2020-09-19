2 dead after head-on crash in Prices Corner, Delaware

PRICES CORNER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash Friday night in New Castle County, Delaware.The crash happened around 9:08 p.m. on Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner.According to state police, a 52-year-old man driving a Chevy Blazer in the westbound lanes crossed over the median near Route 41 and entered the eastbound lanes.The Blazer then struck a Jeep Renegade driven by a 62-year-old woman.Both victims, who police say were wearing seatbelts, were taken to Christiana Hospital where they were pronounced dead.The man was identified as a resident of Bear, while the woman was identified as a resident of Wilmington.The names of the victims won't be released until family members can be notified.The eastbound lanes of Kirkwood Highway were closed for about four hours following the crash.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Calio of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8483.