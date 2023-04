The lights will shine in celebration of holidays and special events.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Ben Franklin Bridge put on a show Monday night.

The Delaware Port Authority flipped the switch on the bridge's new decorative lighting system.

The lighting helps illuminate the skylines of Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, and will shine brightly in celebration of holidays and special events.

The lights are part of the ongoing $216.9 million Ben Franklin Bridge Suspension Span and Anchorage Rehabilitation Project.