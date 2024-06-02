Over 2,000 cyclists participate in Bridge to Beach Bike-A-Thon to support American Cancer Society

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- More than 2,000 cyclists rode to the Jersey Shore on Sunday in support of the American Cancer Society.

The 52nd annual Bridge to the Beach Bike-A-Thon kicked off at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge at 5th and Race streets in Philadelphia.

Cyclists pedaled from the Ben Franklin Bridge starting line to Ventnor, New Jersey.

They biked anywhere between 22 and 100 miles, event organizers say.

Action News Anchor Rick Williams had the honor of emcee-ing the opening ceremonies.

Riders from across the country came together to ride for someone they know who's been impacted by cancer or to offer support.

One cyclist we spoke with said no one fights cancer alone. The chair of the annual event is a 49-year-old cancer survivor.

"It can't be measured -- the level of satisfaction, the joy of knowing that what I'm doing may be helping someone I'll never meet. I know that when I was diagnosed, the work that was done by people who never met me made it so that I could stand here years later as a survivor," said Mark Feinman, chair of the event.

Sunday's Bike-A-Thon raised nearly $930,000 to help support the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society.