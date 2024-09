A toll increase is now in effect for drivers crossing the Delaware River.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A toll increase is now in effect for drivers crossing the Delaware River.

The toll for the Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross, Commodore Barry and Walt Whitman bridges will go from $5 to $6.

The money will fund bridge maintenance, operational costs, and the hiring and retaining of Port Authority officers.