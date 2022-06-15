'Reimagine the Ben Franklin Parkway' planning underway, public can weigh in

The parking lot in the middle of Eakins Oval has now been transformed into Oval XP.
One of the first things you notice is a 108-foot Ferris wheel, which boasts views of the Parkway and City Hall.
Catch some magical skyline views from #TheOvalXP! This summer, the pop-up festival will return to the Parkway with food, drink, public art, live music, and even a Ferris Wheel
The fun begins this Wednesday and continues through August.
"It's going to be an amazing free family-friendly fun experience for Philadelphians to enjoy this summer," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, said during a Tuesday afternoon sneak peek event.
There will be art, wellness programs, free special programming, a beer garden and more open from Thursday until mid-August.
"Enjoy yourself, have fun, get all together with fellow Philadelphians and visitors from around the region and just have a good time this summer," said Mayor Jim Kenney.
A summer stage features a long lineup of entertainment.
"We have a huge lineup of entertainment, a massive stage here with free entertainment all summer long, so lots of local musicians, people that you've heard of, new people that you haven't heard of, every genre of music you can imagine," said Ott Lovell.
Ott Lovell said that this experience is within a ten-minute walk for more than 79,000 Philadelphians, and many people also come from farther away.
The Oval returns after a COVID hiatus.
"To have it dark for the couple years during COVID was really hard for us, and we had so many people say 'when is the Oval coming back' and it's back, it's here," exclaimed Ott Lovell.
This comes as an effort to "Reimagine the Benjamin Franklin Parkway" is underway.
We're at the beginning of a four-step process that will unfold over the next year and a half.
"The process, in partnership with the Parkway Council, will last 18 months and will work with the community on creating a world-class public realm plan for people-centric, permanent changes to dramatically improve the appeal, use, traffic safety, functionality, and beauty of the Parkway," the city says.
Phase 1: Project Launch + Discovery
- Connect with the community
- Refine goals + vision with community
- Review existing conditions
Phase 2: Create Plan Strategies
- Co-create plan strategies
- Begin transportation plan
- Begin infrastructure plan
- Begin economic plan
Phase 3: Develop Preferred Plan
- Develop a preferred plan
- Develop transportation plan
- Develop infrastructure plan
- Develop economic plan
Phase 4: Finalize Preferred Plan
- Finalize plans
An online survey, which is now open, will collect information about how the public uses the Parkway, and what improvements they would like to see along the mile of park and public roads that connect Logan Square with the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can take part in an interactive design and planning event led by the Design Workshop, which is the design firm.
On June 21 at the Barnes, the public is invited to attend a lecture and panel discussion with design and planning experts about the Parkway. You can register for the free event by clicking here.
Last year, with support from @WilliamPennFdn, the City selected design firm @DesignWorkshop to reimagine the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Join us next Tuesday 6/21 at the Barnes to hear about their ideas and share yours!
Register for the free event ➡️ https://t.co/5jCiairxHE pic.twitter.com/vFS5zv9baZ