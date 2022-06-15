'Reimagine the Ben Franklin Parkway' planning underway, public can weigh in

Last year, with support from @WilliamPennFdn, the City selected design firm @DesignWorkshop to reimagine the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.



Join us next Tuesday 6/21 at the Barnes to hear about their ideas and share yours!



Register for the free event ➡️ https://t.co/5jCiairxHE pic.twitter.com/vFS5zv9baZ