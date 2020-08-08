Sports

Ben Simmons to undergo knee surgery, timetable for return unknown: Source

Ben Simmons was injured during the third quarter of Wednesday's 107-98 victory over the Washington Wizards

hiladelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) walks up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will leave the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida to undergo surgery in the coming days, sources tell 6abc.

The surgery is to remove a loose body in his left knee from a patella subluxation he suffered in Wednesday night's game, source told Action News Sports reporter Jeff Skversky.



The source says the decision for surgery was made after consultation with the 76ers medical staff and several specialists.

In addition, sources tell ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers have not ruled out Simmons to return for this season, but a timetable for has not been determined as of yet.

"Sources say it would take a deep run into the playoffs to keep the door open on the possibility of a return --- and that's still an iffy proposition," Wojnarowski tweeted.
He continued, "For now, the Sixers need to prepare for a postseason without Simmons."

Simmons was injured during the third quarter of Wednesday's 107-98 victory over the Washington Wizards. After he grabbed an offensive rebound, he slowly dribbled to the corner in front of the Sixers' bench and flipped a pass to Al Horford. As a whistle blew to stop play, Simmons turned, flexed his left leg and touched the back of it. He walked directly off the court and back to the team's locker room.

RELATED: 76ers' Ben Simmons sidelined with knee injury

He was soon joined there by Sixers general manager Elton Brand, and was later shown on television, walking gingerly as he left the arena before the game ended.

A subluxation of the patella means that the kneecap popped out of place but returned on its own.
----
ESPN contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia 76ersben simmons
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
LIVE: Trump to deliver remarks from NJ golf club
Missing Del. boy found in Calif., search for mother continues
'We were all very lucky': Good Samaritans save family from flooded car
Tree topples onto Schuylkill Expressway, vehicles crash
7-year-old boy caught in crossfire to be laid to rest
6-year-old girl shot released from hospital, $10K reward offered
Show More
Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands
AccuWeather: Clouds & Sun, Spotty Storm Today
Police search for woman missing since June
Please Touch Museum lays off 75%, closed until 2021
Lightning may be cause of Newtown Square fire
More TOP STORIES News