The incident happened not too far from the National Mall.

Driver accused of killing Philly man while fleeing Secret Service indicted by grand jury

Driver accused of killing Philly man while fleeing Secret Service indicted by grand jury

Driver accused of killing Philly man while fleeing Secret Service indicted by grand jury

Driver accused of killing Philly man while fleeing Secret Service indicted by grand jury

Driver accused of killing Philly man while fleeing Secret Service indicted by grand jury

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- The hit-and-run driver accused of killing a Philadelphia man in Washington D.C last summer has been formally charged.

Benjamin Robertson was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in DC.

On July 12, 2023, Robertson was fleeing the Secret Service when he struck 75-year-old Bing Wong and his 13-year-old step-granddaughter.

Bing Wong

Fortunately, the teen walked away with only minor scrapes.

The incident happened not too far from the National Mall.

Robertson faces several charges, including second-degree murder of a senior citizen, and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

READ MORE: Family of Philadelphia man killed in Washington, D.C. hit-and-run speaks out to Action News

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 29.

The Wong family said Bing loved to go to Double Care Adult Day in Northeast Philadelphia every week.

Wong leaves behind five children and eight grandchildren.