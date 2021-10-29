Bensalem High School employee under investigation, district attorney says

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An employee at Bensalem High School is under investigation, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Friday.The investigation centers on "allegations of inappropriate relationships with a number of students," the DA's office said.The name of the employee has not been released.However, the DA's office said the employee has been administratively suspended.Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Kolb or Det. Aaron Woelkers at 215-633-3719.