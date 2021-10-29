Philadelphia officers who fatally shot hammer-wielding suspect identified

police officer shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the two Philadelphia police officers who shot and killed a man who attacked one of them with a hammer Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began on the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue around 3:05 p.m. in the city's Wynnefield section.

Officers Julian Jones and Cindy Williams-Dorin responded to a dispute between a landlord and tenant. That's where they encountered Koffi Dzima, who was armed with a handheld pickaxe and hammer.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on officer-involved shooting on October 26, 2021.



The suspect approached Jones with the weapons in each hand as he neared the front door, police said.

Jones ordered Dzima to drop the weapons, but police said the commands were ignored and the officer deployed his Taser.

Dzima fell to the floor inside the home as the officer, along with another officer and a few other people, ran toward the driveway.

Officers said despite the Taser, Dzima approached Jones and hit him in the head with the hammer.
The officer fell to the ground and police said Dzima, who was still armed, stood over him. At that point, both officers shot Dzima, police said.

Jones suffered one gunshot wound to the knee, police said. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital. Williams-Dorin was not injured.

Dzima was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:29 p.m.

It's still unclear how the officer was struck by gunfire.

Police said the incident was captured on the officers' body cameras.

Both officers are three-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and are currently assigned to the 19th District.

