3 facing assault, robbery charges in attack on elderly woman in Bensalem: Police

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police have arrested three people in connection with a possible assault and robbery of an elderly victim.According to police, the incident was caught on camera.Officials say they first got video of Brittany Kladky punching the victim in the face several times and demanding money on June 12.A follow-up investigation uncovered another video of Emily Smith allegedly punching the same elderly victim, police said. Smith also is seen kicking the victim once she fell to the ground.A third video reportedly showed Jewett Bowman shooting the woman four times with a BB gun as she was in bed.All three suspects are now facing a slew of charges, including assault and robbery.