Bensalem police warn parents to be on alert during Halloween for possible THC-laced candies

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While Halloween may be a month away, police are warning parents to take a good hard look at their child's candy.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of sick and evil people out there, and this is the world we live in," said Fred Harran, Bensalem police director of public safety.

Bensalem police reported that officers conducted a traffic stop earlier in September and confiscated what looked like normal candy. However, the items that looked like sour patch candies, Cheetos, and Sweetarts were all laced with THC.

Bensalem police said the suspect bought the snacks in California and planned to sell them here in Pennsylvania.

"Who knows where these things could have wound up," said Harran. "People think they're funny, and they're going to put them in Halloween bags and not realize you could have a child now that could have a reaction to it."

Parent Toni Harper of Parkwood said she had a hard time differentiating the fake ones from the real things.

"That's horrifying to think you have all these little children running around. A lot of them don't even check their candy before they get home, so that's awful," said Harper.

Police advise parents to inspect their children's candies and look for anything that appears off.

"They don't look like the regular type of candies you'd buy in the grocery store or a candy store. But it's enough that if the parent isn't checking properly or a kid decides they're hungry on the Halloween trail, they might reach in and open a bag of what appears to be Cheetos, but they're not," said Harran.



