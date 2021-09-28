Education

Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Hite to transition from role at end of school year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. William Hite will transition from his role as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia at the end of the 2021-22 school year, officials announced on Monday night.

"We have had nearly 10 years of Dr. Hite's strong and stable leadership, which has been transformational for the School District of Philadelphia," said Joyce Wilkerson, president of the Board of Education.

Hite, who joined the district in June of 2012, will remain in his role as superintendent until the end of his contract on August 31, 2022.

Officials say a new superintendent will be announced in early Spring 2022.

"Dr. Hite's nine years of service to Philadelphia public education have brought long overdue stability to the School District of Philadelphia," said Mayor Kenney. "His leadership generated several years of steady academic progress and laid a strong foundation for the work ahead.

