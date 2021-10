Detailed report released about July 29 tornado outbreak between Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Bensalem/Trevose/Somerton section of Philadelphia

New Hope, Pa. to Hopewell Twp., NJ

High Bar Harbor, NJ

Woodland Twp., NJ to Wells Mills, NJ

Windsor, NJ to Robbinsville, NJ

Plumstead Twp., Pa.

Kempton, Pa. to Weisenberg Twp., Pa.

Slatington, Pa.

Bustleton section of Philadelphia

EF-3 Tornado: Bensalem, Pa./Trevose, Pa./Somerton (Philadelphia)

Map showing the path of the tornado that hit Bensalem, Pa.; Trevose, Pa.; and the Somerton section of Philadelphia on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

EF-2 Tornado: New Hope, Pa. to Hopewell Twp., NJ

Map showing the path of the New Hope, Pa. to Hopewell Twp., NJ tornado on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

EF-2 Tornado: High Bar Harbor, NJ

Map showing the path of the High Bar Harbor tornado on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

Roof ripped off home, boat flipped over

EF-1 Tornado: Woodland Twp., NJ to Wells Mills, NJ

Map showing the path of the Woodland Twp., NJ to Wells Mills, NJ tornado on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

EF-1 Tornado: Windsor, NJ to Robbinsville, NJ

Map showing the path of the Windsor, NJ to Robbinsville, NJ tornado on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

EF-1 Tornado: Plumstead Twp., Pa.

Map showing the path of the Plumstead, Pa. tornado on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

EF-1 Tornado: Kempton, Pa. to Weisenberg Twp., Pa.

Map showing the path of the Kempton, Pa. to Weisenberg Twp., Pa. tornado on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

EF-0 Tornado: Slatington, Pa.

Map showing the path of the Slatington, Pa. tornado on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

EF-0 Tornado: Bustleton section of Philadelphia

Map showing the path of the tornado in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia on July 29, 2021. National Weather Service - Mount Holly

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service has released detailed findings from the July 29 tornado outbreak, which spawned a total of nine twisters across Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley; Philadelphia and its suburbs; and into New Jersey.Investigators from the weather services' Mount Holly office released more information about the size and strength of each tornado, along with descriptions of the damage they found.The confirmed tornadoes were located in:Details from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly:Location:-Bensalem, Pa. (Bucks County)-Trevose, Pa. (Bucks County)-Northeast Philadelphia (Somerton section)Start Time: 7:04 p.m.End Time: 7:12 p.m.Maximum wind speeds: 140 mphPath Length: 3.5 milesMaximum path width: 530 yardsLocation:New Hope, Pa. (Bucks County)Hopewell Twp., N.J. (Mercer County)Start Time: 5:59 p.m.End Time: 6:14 p.m.Maximum wind speed: 120 mphPath length: 6.4 milesMaximum path width: 400 yardsLocation:Barnegat Twp., NJ (Ocean Co.)Bar Harbor, NJ (Ocean Co.)Start Time: 9:03 p.m.End Time: 9:13 p.m.Maximum wind speed: 120 mphPath length: 4.2 milesMaximum path width: 75 yardsLocation:Woodland Twp., NJ (Burlington Co.)Wells Mills, NJ (Ocean Co.)Start Time: 8:42 p.m.End Time: 8:51 p.m.Maximum wind speed: 105 mphPath length: 6.6 milesMaximum path width: 250 yardsLocation:Windsor, NJ (Mercer Co.)Robbinsville NJ (Mercer Co.)Start Time: 6:56 p.m.End Time: 7:05 p.m.Maximum wind speed: 105 mphPath length: 1.6 milesMaximum path width: 100 yardsLocation:Plumstead Twp., Pa. (Bucks County)Start Time: 5:40 p.m.End Time: 5:45 p.m.Maximum wind speed: 90 mphPath length: 2.6 milesMaximum path width: 70 yardsLocation:Kempton, Pa. (Berks Co.)Weisenberg Twp., Pa. (Lehigh Co.)Start Time: 4:04 p.m.End Time: 4:09 p.m.Maximum wind speed: 90 mphPath length: 2.8 milesMaximum path width: 90 yardsLocation:Slatington, Pa. (Lehigh Co.)Start Time: 4:27 p.m.End Time: 4:29 p.m.Maximum wind speed: 85 mphPath length: 0.6 milesMaximum path width: 75 yardsLocation:Northeast Philadelphia (Bustleton section)Start Time: 7:07 p.m.End Time: 7:08 p.m.Maximum wind speed: 80 mphPath length: 0.46 milesMaximum path width: 40 yardsNote: An anticyclonic tornado means that it was rotating in a clockwise direction. In the Northern Hemisphere, nearly all of the tornadoes that occur rotate in a counter-clockwise ("cyclonic") direction and estimates indicate that maybe only 1% of tornadoes are anticyclonic, according to weather.gov.