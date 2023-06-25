Bensalem police take 'zero tolerance' stance on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

Neighbors say the sound of ATVs and dirt bikes can be heard up and down the streets of Bensalem at all hours of the day and night.

Neighbors say the sound of ATVs and dirt bikes can be heard up and down the streets of Bensalem at all hours of the day and night.

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bensalem Township Police Motor Patrol Unit has begun patrols for motorcycles and ATVs that illegally ride on private property and roadways in the township.

It's part of their 'zero-tolerance' approach to the growing issue.

Neighbors say the sound of ATVs and dirt bikes can be heard up and down the streets of Bensalem at all hours of the day and night.

"Usually, they'll be all over, the street, on the sidewalk," said Gladys Villalopos, who works in Bensalem. "They should take it seriously because it's very dangerous to be out there."

Fed up with the illegal activity, Bensalem police say if you are riding an illegal vehicle, it will be seized and you will be cited with violations, regardless of age.

Police go on to say if the rider is a minor, then their parents will be responsible.

This message was shared with parents and guardians:

"You will be held responsible for the actions of your children including the payment of all fines. It would benefit you to have a talk with your kids and let them know that riding on roadways and private property is against the law and you should discourage this type of activity."

"They have a time and a place and on public roads is not it. They should be registered and driven where they should go," said Paul Gruce who lives in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Bensalem police say Bristol Road and Grove Avenue have been a hotspot for this activity, where riders disregard traffic laws and trespass on private property.

Officers seized motorcycles and ATVs in that area on Thursday and installed street signs warning of illegal use.

The Bensalem Township Police Motor Patrol Unit will utilize police ATVs, drones and other technology to identify, locate, seize and cite anyone engaged in this illegal activity.