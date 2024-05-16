2 suspects wanted for stealing crucifix from Saint Katharine Drexel Shrine in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are searching for two suspects who stole a religious artifact from the shrine of a beloved saint.

Police say two males are being sought for taking the crucifix from the Saint Katharine Drexel Shrine in Bensalem on Saturday afternoon.

Residents who live near the shrine observed the two males entering the closed property. Approximately 45 minutes later, the two males emerged from the building carrying a crucifix that was located in the Motherhouse.

"I think in general today, we have a loss of the value for life and for those things that are sacred and representative of God," said Father Dennis Gill, rector at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Gill says the property on Bristol Pike has been closed and vacant for years with plans of redevelopment.

Church leaders and residents pray the artifact is returned as soon as possible.

"They can even bring it here to the cathedral and I would happily take it back to Bensalem to the old Motherhouse," said Gill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.