Emergency crews on scene of reported explosion in South Heidelberg Twp., Berks County

Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of an explosion in South Heidelberg Twp., Berks County on Wednesday.

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A number of firefighters are on the scene of a reported explosion at an industrial building in Berks County.

It's happening at Reading Alloy on the 200 block of West Penn Avenue in South Heidelberg Twp.

County officials confirmed a fire at that location.

The general manager of the facility told Action News there were no injuries.

The Western Berks Fire Department said in a Facebook post there was a large explosion.

There was no word on a cause of this incident.