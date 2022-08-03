Emergency crews on scene of reported explosion in South Heidelberg Twp., Berks County

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A number of firefighters are on the scene of a reported explosion at an industrial building in Berks County.
It's happening at Reading Alloy on the 200 block of West Penn Avenue in South Heidelberg Twp.
County officials confirmed a fire at that location.
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
The general manager of the facility told Action News there were no injuries.
The Western Berks Fire Department said in a Facebook post there was a large explosion.
There was no word on a cause of this incident.