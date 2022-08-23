Former EMS chief accused of using hidden camera to record women in bathroom

Authorities say Jason McCully used the hidden camera to record women between October 26, 2021, and May 24, 2022.

ELVERSON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former chief of an emergency services department in Berks County is accused of secretly recording at least 11 women in the bathroom.

The discovery was made back on May 24, 2022, when Caernarvon Township police say they found a hidden camera installed in the women's restroom at the Elverson-Honeybrook Area EMS building headquarters.

Authorities say Jason McCully, 39, used the hidden camera to record women, some of whom were underage, between October 26, 2021, and May 24, 2022.

Jason McCully

None of the victims had prior knowledge that they were being audio/video recorded.

McCully was the chief of the Elverson-Honeybrook Area EMS at the time of the crimes, according to investigators.

After a search warrant, authorities say they found pictures of women using the EMS restroom stored on McCully's phone.

McCully was arrested on Monday.

He is facing a long list of charges including sexual abuse of children.