Best vehicle dash cameras to help protect you and your family

Here are some top-rated dash cameras, tested by experts. We looked at affordability, video quality and whether or not it's complicated to install.

Here are some top-rated dash cameras, tested by experts. We looked at affordability, video quality and whether or not it's complicated to install.

Here are some top-rated dash cameras, tested by experts. We looked at affordability, video quality and whether or not it's complicated to install.

Here are some top-rated dash cameras, tested by experts. We looked at affordability, video quality and whether or not it's complicated to install.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide use video as a vital tool to help solve crimes. Often, that video comes from dash cameras that are mounted in vehicles.

We did some digging and price comparisons of some of the top-rated dash cameras, tested by tech experts. We looked at affordability, video quality and whether or not it's complicated to install the cameras, and narrowed it down to three dash cameras.

Most affordable

If you're on a budget, you may consider the least expensive dash camera we found.

The Vantrue N1 Pro is $79.99 on Vantrue.net.

Tech experts give it high marks for its clear video, night vision and 24-hour parked car monitoring.

It's compact. Experts said the controls are easy to use and it's easy to install and mount.

They point out a few downfalls including, it does not have GPS tracking and it does not have interior or rear-facing cameras.

Ease of use

The Garmin Mini 2 is second on our list. It'll cost you $129.99 at Amazon or other big box stores.

Amazon Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 $129.99 Shop now at Amazon

Experts like it because the dash camera is small and discreet. You can even position it right behind your rearview mirror.

Tech experts said the video and picture quality are very clear and the setup is easy.

They pointed out another perk. If an incident happens, any saved video will automatically upload to a secure online vault.

There is also the option of voice control.

A downside for experts though was the lack of a video screen.

It requires you to depend on the app to make sure the screen is lined up correctly and everything with the dash cam is set up right.

Loads of features

Our last pick is going to cost you. It's a big investment that has all the bells and whistles.

The Vantrue N4 3 got very high marks from tech experts.

We found it for $259.99 on the company's website but it was on sale for $207.99 on Amazon.

28% off Amazon Vantrue N4 3 $207.99

$289.99 Shop now at Amazon

Experts say this dash camera is easy to install and it offers front view, rear view and cabin view. They point out that it has extremely clear video and an option to show all camera views at once.

It also includes crash and motion detection, which saves immediately with an incident.

It's said to have great windshield suction as well.

There are dash cameras available for as cheap as $19.99 but they were not popular with experts.

They point out that the quality of the video and playback is usually not as clear.