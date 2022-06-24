Top places to take a date in Philly (Part 3)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Still need a fun idea to take your date? I have two more delicious ideas for you.You can take your dating life to new heights...60 floors up to be exact, at thefor a peek atrestaurant and bar.The dramatic views will get you there, the flowers by Jeff Leatham will amaze you once you're there and the service will keep you there!The chic space offers cozy areas for lounging and a gorgeous bar for dining on an indulgent but approachable menu.I tried the strawberry salad, salmon crispy rice, burrata, and tuna tartar for appetizers. Although everything was delicious, the fried chicken entree with fingerling potatoes, broccoli rabe and salsa verde was superior.Of course, they also have some sweets for your sweetie like the brand new strawberry pavlova and the chocolate layer cake with marshmallow frosting. Sipping up in the clouds made the cocktails taste heavenly, even their garnishes were edible!atis an Asian fusion eatery filled with flair, neon lights and a chopstick wall!It offers authentic yet contemporary culinary flavors and lots of sake.There are also two huge karaoke rooms attached meant for spicing up any party. (Our group munched on some classics before releasing our inner divas.)We inhaled the crab rangoon, edamame, shrimp fried rice and lo mein - and the sushi love boat!