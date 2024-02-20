Best self care essentials to help you destress after a long day

Your mental health is just as much a priority as your physical health. To help you destress after a long day, ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom have rounded up the best self-care finds below, including options currently on sale.

From a fitness tracker for your workouts to a bath bomb set for your nightly baths, here are the best self-care finds to make your every day just a little bit calmer.

The best self-care essentials

25% off Amazon Mineral Me Bath Bomb Gift Set $29.99

$39.99 Shop now at Amazon

The Mineral Me Bath Bomb Gift Set comes with 24 fizzy bath bombs, each featuring a different scent and specially designed for normal to dry skin. Each bath bomb is hydrating and relaxing. You'll also get a note card included to write a thoughtful note to your loved one who needs a little TLC. Right now, it's 25% off.

46% off Amazon Renpho Eye Massager $69.99

$129.99 Shop now at Amazon

This heated eye massager from Renpho is designed to reduce eye strain, relax the eyes, and prevent them from drying out. It delivers a 15-minute massage, squeezing and kneading pressure points around your eyes to provide much-needed relief, especially after a long day's work. It also has a heating function and can connect to your phone to play your favorite soothing music during the massage. Get it now for up to 50% off.

Amazon InnoGear 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser $25.99 Shop now at Amazon

The InnoGear Diffuser has multiple different mist modes, can light up in seven different colors for ambiance, and comes with a convenient remote control. It's whisper quiet too, meaning you can use it at night. Get it now for under $30.

18% off Amazon Fitbit Charge 6 $129.95

$159.99 Shop now at Amazon

This smart tracker can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and sleep. It has a 7-day battery life and is even water resistant, so you can wear it to the pool or the beach with no issues. Get it now for up to 19% off.

