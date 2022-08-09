Storm sends umbrellas flying into sea off Bethany Beach, Delaware

Video shows umbrellas going flying into the ocean on Bethany Beach as a storm passed on Friday afternoon.

BETHANY BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Beach umbrellas in Bethany Beach were blown into the ocean as severe weather swept coastal Delaware on Friday.

Dramatic footage shows beachgoers caught in heavy rain as umbrellas roll across the stormy surf.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The National Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings for coastal areas in Delaware on Friday.

"We're still collecting some of those umbrellas for them. We're fishing them out of the water," said Joe Donnelly, Captain of Bethany Beach Patrol. "Typically what we do here on Bethany beach is we ask folks, if you don't need your umbrella today, fold it down, or don't put it up altogether."

Donnelly said they typically try not to restrict people from using umbrellas on the beach unless conditions get serious enough that someone could get injured.

"If you leave to go to the restroom, lunch, fold down your umbrella or take it down altogether. If you have to be under it, be close enough to it, to hang on to if need be," he said.