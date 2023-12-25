Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston catches fire on Christmas

Beyoncé's childhood home on Rosedale Street in Houston's Third Ward went up in flames on Christmas morning.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston went up in flames on Christmas morning.

The Houston Fire Department told ABC13 they received a call about the fire around 2 a.m. Monday. By the time firefighters arrived at the home in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood, the second story was already engulfed in flames.

The Knowles family moved out of the home decades ago, but it's still considered an iconic landmark to fans of the Houston-born superstar.

The current residents were at home at the time of the fire, but according to the fire department, no one was injured.

ABC13 spoke with family members, some of whom were young children and were still in their festive pajamas.

Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out quickly before it could cause more damage.

"They did a great job," said Houston Fire District Chief Justin Barnes. "I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.