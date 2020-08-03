Society

11-pound-4-ounce baby delivered at Texas hospital

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Congratulations are in order for the new parents of what nurses are calling the largest baby they've ever delivered.

Proud parents, Chris and Joann Prause, welcomed their son Lane on Friday morning.



Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land announced that baby Lane was born 11-pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long.

"Doctors were expecting approximately a 9-pounder as his brother was 10 [pounds]," Chris told ABC13. "But to everyone's surprise, Lane came out at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long."

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest baby on record was born in Aversa, Italy, in 1955. That baby boy was born weighing 22 pounds 8 ounces.

Guinness World Records reports the heaviest baby born in the United States was 22 pounds in Seville, Ohio, in 1879.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasbaby deliverybabybig baby
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Warning, Watches In Effect
Isaias near hurricane strength as it heads up East Coast
Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Family members ID boy shot in head while playing on porch
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Driver outside of car struck on southbound lanes of I-95
Morning Moms: 6abc's Tamala Edwards
Show More
Isaias could further delay Philly recycling pickup
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Several injured after an SUV and a dirt bike crash
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Woman assaulted in dispute over mask speaks out
More TOP STORIES News