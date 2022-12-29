Bill Cosby considering comedy tour return 2 years after conviction overturned

Cosby served nearly three years in prison before his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania state supreme court.

A Cosby representative confirmed to Variety that the comedian is considering a tour beginning in the spring or summer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bill Cosby is looking to get back on the stage in 2023, following his sexual assault conviction being overturned and his release from prison last year.

During a surprise radio interview Wednesday on "WGH Talk" with host Scott Spears, Cosby answered "yes" when asked if 2023 is the year he might finally be able to tour again.

"Yes. Yes, because there's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found that it was better to say it after I write it," Cosby said.

Andrew Wyatt, a representative for the 85-year-old Cosby, confirmed to Variety that the comedian is considering a tour beginning in the spring or summer.

A Montgomery County jury found Cosby guilty of aggravated indecent assault at his Cheltenham home in 2018.

He served nearly three years before his conviction was overturned by the state supreme court in June 2021, ordering his release from prison.

"When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience in person knows me to be," Cosby said.

Earlier this month, five women recently filed new sexual assault lawsuits against Cosby under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims.

Wyatt called the lawsuits "frivolous" and said the women were part of a "parade of accusers" who previously came forward.