Bill Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian

Lili Bernard filed a civil lawsuit against Bill Cosby regarding an incident in August 1990.
By
Bill Cosby accuser files civil lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Bill Cosby's accusers has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against the comedian.

Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990.

He allegedly coerced her to travel there from New York as a young actress.

The lawsuit alleges Cosby initiated a mentoring relationship with Bernard, which included offers to feature her on "The Cosby Show."

"I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life," Bernard said in a press release Thursday.

RELATED: Bill Cosby conviction overturned: Timeline of events leading to actor's release

Cosby was released from prison in July after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his criminal sexual assault case.
The court ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 84, served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County, Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Four judges formed the majority that ruled in Cosby's favor, while three others dissented in whole or in part.

So far, we have not heard from Cosby's legal team about the latest allegations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
