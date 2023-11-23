New lawsuits filed against celebrities as time runs out for New York's Adult Survivors Act

The Adult Survivors Act lets adult victims sue over attacks that occurred even decades ago.

Axle Rose, Jamie Foxx, Cuba Gooding Jr among those facing allegations

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- More celebrities are facing lawsuits with just hours until a temporary New York law expires.

A former Penthouse magazine model sued Axl Rose Wednesday, claiming the Guns N' Roses singer raped her in 1989. Rose's attorney denied the claims.

In two lawsuits also filed Wednesday, two women accuse actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping them in 2018 and 2019.

Another lawsuit was filed this week accusing actor Jamie Foxx of sexual assault in an incident in 2015.

More than 2,500 lawsuits have been filed under the temporary law this past year, including against Former President Donald Trump, Sean "Diddy" Combs and actor Russell Brand.

Trump, Combs, and Brand have denied the allegations.